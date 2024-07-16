Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

