Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $160.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

