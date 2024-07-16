Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $536,000 in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palomar by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 375,455.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Palomar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,485,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,740 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

