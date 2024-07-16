JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Smurfit Westrock Price Performance
Smurfit Westrock Ltd is a basic materials company in the Shipping Containers industry.
