JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. Smurfit Westrock has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock Ltd is a basic materials company in the Shipping Containers industry.

