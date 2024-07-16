Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $493,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $123.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

