Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Match Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

