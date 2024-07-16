Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Stock Up 1.8 %

Assurant stock opened at $171.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

