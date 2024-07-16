Forsta AP Fonden Sells 144,600 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 144,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 124,919 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 199,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth $3,947,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 10.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PATH opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

