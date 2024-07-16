Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

