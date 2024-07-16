Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $188.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

