Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

