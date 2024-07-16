Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,660 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sysco by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

