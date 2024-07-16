RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $188.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.