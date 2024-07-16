Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,685.59

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $26,685.59 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00079904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009948 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

