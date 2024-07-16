Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Hits $800.45 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $800.45 million and $32.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,010,297,150 coins and its circulating supply is 989,740,274 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

