USDX [Kava] Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $305,790.04 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $90.13 million and approximately $305,790.04 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,026.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.00597282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00068468 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

