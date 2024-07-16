GateToken (GT) Price Hits $7.63

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $711.19 million and $3.98 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $7.63 or 0.00011914 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.77 or 0.99908420 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00070363 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,236,940 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,236,939.59409374 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.66413915 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,672,957.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.