Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $863.70 million and $42.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.84 or 0.00009120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.77 or 0.99908420 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00070363 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,917,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,911,130.64326316 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.99072292 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $36,975,910.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

