DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $191.00 price target on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $101.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $193.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

