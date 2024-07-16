Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.