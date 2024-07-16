2,179 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $234.32 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.38.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

