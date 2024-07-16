Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $573,000 in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,758,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,207,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,680 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,422,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:DYN opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $44.12.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Read More
