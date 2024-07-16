Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.