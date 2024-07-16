Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $586,000 Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 34.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,137,000 after acquiring an additional 78,279 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 4,871.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sylvamo Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE SLVM opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.
Sylvamo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
