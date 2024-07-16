Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $599,000 in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JSPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

