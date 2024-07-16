Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

