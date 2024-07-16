Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

