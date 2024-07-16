Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.88.

Etsy Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 400,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 274,284 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

