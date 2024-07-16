Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

