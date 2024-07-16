Stonebrook Private Inc. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $496.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $493.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.50.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,442 shares in the company, valued at $68,178,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,178,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,979 shares of company stock worth $153,474,852. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

