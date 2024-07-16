Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

