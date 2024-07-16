ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

