Mizuho Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Underperform

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.94, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

