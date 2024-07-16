Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 573.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in IQVIA by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in IQVIA by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.