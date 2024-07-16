Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,315,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,383,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,583,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after buying an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,889,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

