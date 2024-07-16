Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.