Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,463 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

