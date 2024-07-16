Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,216,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $60,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,597.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,595.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,512.38. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

