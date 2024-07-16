Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,052,000 after purchasing an additional 110,754 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,102,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,335,000 after purchasing an additional 145,170 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 941,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

