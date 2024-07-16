Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,258 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCSH opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.