Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

