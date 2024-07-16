Stifel Nicolaus Trims RPC (NYSE:RES) Target Price to $7.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup cut their price target on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.59. RPC has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in RPC by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RPC by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPC by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

