Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $12.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ProPetro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 378,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 163,363 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 171.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 155,393 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

