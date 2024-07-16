Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $280.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.58.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $252.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.77. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

