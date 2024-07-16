Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,200 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELS opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

