Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 172.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after acquiring an additional 173,172 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after acquiring an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,823,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,018,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

