Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $377.37 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,675 shares of company stock worth $75,446,242 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

