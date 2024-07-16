Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,123,000 after purchasing an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,543,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,044,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 895,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,401,000 after purchasing an additional 64,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $185.72 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.