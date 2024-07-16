Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 220.0 days.
Konecranes Price Performance
Shares of KNCRF stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. Konecranes has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $61.35.
Konecranes Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.