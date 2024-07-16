Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.0 days.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $23.45.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
